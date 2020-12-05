LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party is addressing Ghanaians on why he should be retained as President.

Nana Akufo-Addo has been across the length and breadth of the country campaigning for votes and wishes just two days left for the elections to be held, he is delivering what could be his last campaign address.



Earlier today, he spoke at the NPP’s last rally where he urged Ghanaians to give him four more years.



Nana Akufo-Addo entreated the people to resist attempts to cause violence in the upcoming elections.



He said that his government has delivered on its promise to Ghanaians and deserves four more years to move the country forward.

He touted the Free SHS policy, One District, One Factory among others as some of the life-changing policies his government has implemented.



Watch the livestream below



