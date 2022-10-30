82
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians on economic hardship

Akufo Addo Addresses Economic Issues.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the current economic challenges.

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that his address on the economy is on the back of stakeholder engagement his government has had with major industry players in the country on the International Monetary Fund programme the government is seeking.

He is expected to update Ghanaians on the status of the bailout as well as brief them on what to expect. Akufo-Addo will also use the opportunity to give Ghanaians hope despite the current challenges they are facing.

Watch the president’s address below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: