LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo addresses the nation on 30th anniversary of 4th Republic

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered his first televised message to the nation for the year 2023.

A flyer circulated by the presidency on social media stated that the address to the nation will be centered on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic.



Today is the eve of the day the first President under the 1992 Constitution was sworn into office.



On 7th January 1993, Jerry John Rawlings was sworn into office as President after winning the General Elections that was at the time boycotted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Last year on April 28, 2022, Akuf-Addo addressed Ghanaians in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Referendum Approving Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

On April 28, 1992, a referendum on a new constitution was held in Ghana with the main issues bordering on the reintroduction of multi-party politics and the division of powers between the president and parliament.



The referendum also formed parts of moves by the then Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC, Chairman, Jerry John Rawlings to transition Ghana from a military regime to a democratic state.



Ghana has since had political stability under the 1992 Constitution.



