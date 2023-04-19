11
LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo commissions ultra-modern police barracks at Kwabenya

Ambrose Dery Speech.png Ambrose Dery who is present at the event delivering his speech

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first phase of the Police Service Barracks at Kwabenya was commissioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The project is in line with the government’s plan to build modern barracks for the security services, to accommodate their increasing numbers.

Present at the ceremony was the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Other dignitaries at the event were dignitaries including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo among others.

Watch a video of the event below:



