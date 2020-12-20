LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo’s 20th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has addressed the nation on the measures his government has taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 among Ghanaians.

Today’s address comes at a time when the country is preparing to celebrate the yuletide.



This was the President’s 20th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far recorded 53,653 with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths leaving 991 active cases.

Watch the President's address below:



