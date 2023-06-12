2
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo swears in Chief Justice Torkornoo

Gertrude Torkornoo.jpeg The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is, today, Monday, June 12, 2023, swearing in Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana.

Her swearing-in comes after the Parliament of Ghana approved her nomination by President Akufo-Addo on June 7, 2023.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is succeeding Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired from the position on May 24, 2023.

The inauguration, according to Star FM, is being done at the seat of government; the Flagstaff House.

Justice Torkornoo is the third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.

She is also the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following in the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Watch the livestream below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Related Articles: