LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo swears in Regional Ministers

The 16 Regional Ministers take their oath today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is swearing-in Regional Ministerial nominees who have successfully gone through the vetting process in Parliament.

The appointees are taking the oath of office after receiving approval from the Parliament of Ghana.



The oath-taking paves way for the appointees to now commence their respective jobs.



The event is taking place at the Jubilee House.

Watch the live event below: