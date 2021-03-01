LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo takes first jab of Coronavirus vaccine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to honour his promise of being the first recipient of the Coronavirus vaccine acquired by the government to propel measures in the fight against the global pandemic.

As part of his address on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the president noted that he would lead by example to take the shot to allay the fears and scepticism by Ghanaians toward the vaccine.



In the company of the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Ghana's first couple is taking the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the AstraZeneca at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Ghana acquired 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Wednesday, February 24, becoming the first African country to do so.



The roll-out of the vaccination will be conducted in forty-three (43) districts, which are the epicentres of the pandemic in the country. They are twenty-five (25) in Greater Accra, sixteen (16) in Ashanti, and two (2) in the Central Region.

Designated persons to take the vaccine will begin the exercise on Tuesday, March 2.



Watch a live stream of President Akufo-Addo and Rebecca's vaccination.



