LIVESTREAMED: Alan grants first interview after going independent

Alan grants first interview after going independent

Tue, 26 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen is speaking to UTV in his first public interview since declaring his independent candidature for the 2024 general elections.

Alan resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, September 25, 2023, to lead the Movement for Change.

Watch the stream below:

View his Timepath below:

