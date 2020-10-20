LIVESTREAMED: Anopa Bofo on Angel FM with Captain Smart

Anopa Bofo on Angel Fm is hosted by Captain Smart

Just months after moving to Angel FM, Captain Smart has grown the radio station's morning show into one of the most listened to morning shows in the country.

Now known as ‘Anopa Bofo)’ the show kickstarts at 5:30 am each weekday and brings to listeners an array of segments ranging from news, sports, entertainment and the popular very revealing anti-corruption show ‘Fabewoso’.



The show is also co-hosted by other big names in the radio space including Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Nana Yaa Brefo, Saddick Adams ‘Sports Obama’ and Kojo Dickson.

Watch Anopa Bofo) with Captain Smart on Angel FM below:



