LIVESTREAMED: Arrival of Christian Atsu's remains at KIA

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was declared dead on February 18 after 12-day search after he was trapped in the February 6, 2023 earthquake.

The player was retrieved from the site of the apartment where he lived and was flown to Istanbul where it stayed overnight till today, February 19.

Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, announced in a statement that the remains are expected in the country at 7:40 pm via the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The body was accompanied by members of his family and representatives of government led by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia. It was received by the family, reps of the Ghana Football Association and the government.

The quake that hit parts of southern Turkey and Syria has claimed over 40,000 lives with thousands more injured.



Follow GhanaWeb's LIVE coverage from KIA



