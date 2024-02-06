LIVESTREAMED: Asantehene, others speak at the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War

Asanteman is today, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War which took place in 1874 as part of the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as Asantehene.

A symposium is being held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to observe the 150 years of the famous Sagrenti War.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paramount chiefs of Asanteman and the Speaker of Parliament, Alan Bagbin are all expected to grace the occasion.



Prof Tom Mccaskie, of Birmingham University and Prof Emmanuel Akyeampong of Harvard University are the keynote speakers for the symposium.



The first set of stolen Asante artefacts during the Sagrenti War which were recently returned from the Fowler Museum of the University of California in Los Angeles, United States of America, would be presented to the Asantehene



Also, a book titled “History of Asante”, authored by Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and edited by Dr. McCaskie, will be launched at the event.

Watch a livestream of the event below:















