LIVESTREAMED: Asiedu Nketiah delivers 'The True State of the Nation' address

Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Two weeks after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to the nation through Parliament, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present the 'true' SoNA today.

The widely advertised event is slated for the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). The address will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The address is expected to point out areas of misgovernance and to counter some of the claims that the president made during the SoNA.