25
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia Must Win campaign launch

Bawumia Win.jpeg Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are launching a campaign to throw their support behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer-hopeful of the party.

The launch of the 'Bawumia Must Win" campaign is being held at the GNAT Hall in Accta, on the theme, "Making history with Dr Bawumia as the next president of Ghana."

Some of the guests expected to make speeches at the event are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy; Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi; Miracle Aboakye; some NPP executives, among others.

Watch the livestream below



NYA/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha