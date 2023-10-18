LIVESTREAMED: Black Stars vs. USA; Yankees win 4-0

Coach Chris Hughton would be hoping for a good result in his second international friendly in a week as the Black Stars play against the United States.

The game is taking place at the Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, October 18.



The Black Stars will be hoping to do better than their previous outing against Mexico which resulted in a 2-0 loss in Charlotte.



The loss was Hughton's first loss as coach of the senior national team.



Hughton has replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi with Nurudeen Abdul Manaf in post, Jerome Opoku gets his Black Stars debut as well.



Usual suspects, captain Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus get starting slots as do forwards Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew, who started on the bench against Mexico.

See the starting XI below:



Nurudeen Abdul Manaf



Gideon Mensah



Jerome Opoku



Nicolas Opoku

Alidu Seidu



Edmund Addo



Thomas Partey



Joseph Painstil



Jordan Ayew

Kudus Mohammed



Inaki Williams







