LIVESTREAMED: Burial rites of Rev. Boakye begin as church, family defy two court injunctions

A close source to the family of the wife of the late Rev. Anthony Boakye has exclusively told GhanaWeb that the funeral is currently underway at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The relative of Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye told GhanaWeb over the phone that this became possible after the other parties involved in the matter, fell on the powers of very highly-placed people in the government to retrieve the body of the late priest from the Transitions Funeral Home on the night of Thursday, August 3, 2023.



The source added that this development has further saddened the widow, who he added, has been traumatised in the last few months since her husband fell sick, all through to when he died in February and the activities that have been undertaken thereafter.



Earlier, GhanaWeb had reported on how Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye had secured two injunctions: a limited and an interlocutory injunction, on the funeral.



This followed the refusal of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, the church her late husband founded, for her to attend the funeral.



The church, with the support of the family head of the late pastor, had also barred her from showing up at the funeral grounds.

GhanaWeb will keep you updated on the latest developments on this issue.







A photo from the funeral ground shared by Alex Akwasi Acheampong on Facebook









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









AE/OGB