LIVESTREAMED: Claimant of Ga Mantse stool smokes peace pipe with new Ga King

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Newly inducted Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has received a claimant of the Ga Mantse stool, Nii Tackie Oblie II, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Ga Mantse Palace to smoke the peace pipe.

The gesture seeks to end the long-standing Ga chieftaincy dispute which has rocked the Ga kingdom for decades.



Today a ceremony is being held to ensure unity and peace in the Ga Kingdom.

Watch the ceremony below:



