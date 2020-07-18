General News

LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

A summary of all the major stories which made the headline within the week, will be brought to the fore during a review session on UTV’s political and current affairs talk show Critical Issues.

The show with Vim Lady Afia Pokua as the host will see experts discuss issues that have sparked controversies and other related issues.



Some of the issues that will be touched on include the spike in coronavirus cases, the ongoing voters registration exercise, Adam Mahama’s Interpol Red Alert among others.

Watch the livestream of the programme here:





