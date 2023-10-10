LIVESTREAMED: E.T Mensah's body arrives home from South Africa

Soldiers salute the remains of the former minister

The mortal remains of former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Enoch Teye Mensah, has arrived in Ghana today from South Africa where he died.

His death in the southern African country was confirmed on October 2, 2023 by family members. He was in South Africa for health reasons when he passed.



According to a video stream shared by the state broadcaster, GBC, there is a busy scene at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as family, friends and wellwishers have thronged the airport to receive his remains.



On the tarmac, GhanaWeb cited a South African Airlines plane which is believed to be carrying the mortal remains of the late minister and Greater Accra Regional Member of the Coulcil of State.

After the necessary traditional rites, the body was offloaded and carried by soldiers to a small gathering at the forecourt of the airport.



Watch the livestream below:



