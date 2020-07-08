LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

General News Wed, 8 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has held its very first edition of “Let the Citizens Know” press conference to update concerned stakeholders and the general public on the ongoing new voters registration exercise.
EC chairperson Jean Mensa and her executives addressed various concerns and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.
Most of such concerns bothered largely around the adherence to safety protocols, issues about doubling registering, the adoption of the queue management system and several others.
Follow GhanaWeb’s live streaming below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Registration: Coronavirus caseload will rise through the roof if protocols ignored – GBA warns
- Full Supreme Court judgement on voters register case
- GBA calls for strict adherence to safety protocols to combat pandemic
- Phases one and two voters registration: Bono Region records 177,396
- All biometric voter registration kits are brand new - EC
- Read all related articles