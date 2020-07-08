General News

LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has held its very first edition of “Let the Citizens Know” press conference to update concerned stakeholders and the general public on the ongoing new voters registration exercise.

EC chairperson Jean Mensa and her executives addressed various concerns and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



Most of such concerns bothered largely around the adherence to safety protocols, issues about doubling registering, the adoption of the queue management system and several others.

