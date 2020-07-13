General News

LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana will this morning at 10:00 am hold its third edition the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative to update concerned stakeholders and the general public on the ongoing new voters registration exercise.

EC chairperson Jean Mensa and her executives are expected addressed various concerns and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



Most of such concerns to addressed will be on the adherence to safety protocols, delays in registration in some centres, the adoption of the queue management system and several others.

Follow GhanaWeb’s live streaming below:





