LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will this morning at 10:00 am hold a press briefing to provide an update on the ongoing new voters registration exercise.

The briefing, which forms part of the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative, is expected to provide information to concerned stakeholders and the general public on the EC's operations.



The Commission on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 announced it has, in the first 20 days of the registration, captured over 9.2 million applicants in the ongoing complication exercise across the country.



As the exercise enters its fifth phase, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her executives will speak on various concerns, successes, and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.

