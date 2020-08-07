General News

LIVESTREAMED: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has this morning at 10:00 am held a press briefing to provide an update on the just ended voters registration exercise.

The briefing, which was be the eighth edition of the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative, is expected to provide information to concerned stakeholders and the general public on the EC's operations.



EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her executives spoke on various concerns, successes, and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has said the just ended voter registration exercise on August 6, 2020 is "the best-ever Ghana has had in its history."



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest figures shows the electoral body has surpassed its projections.



Meanwhile, the EC says it is “giving another opportunity to those who, in one way or the other” could not avail themselves of the process to register during the nationwide exercise, to do so this weekend in a mop-up exercise on Saturday and Sunday 8 and 9 August 2020 at its district offices across the country.

Also, the Commission has inaugurated a voter registration adjudication committee to help expunge the names of multiple registrants from the voter register.



The 16-member multi-stakeholder committee, which was inaugurated by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, in Accra Wednesday, 5 August 2020, will be required to manually determine the eligibility of persons who have been flagged for multiple registration through the de-duplication process to be on the voter roll.









