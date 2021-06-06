LIVESTREAMED: Education minister addresses the press on Akufo-Addo's education agenda

Sun, 6 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, is addressing this week's Minister's Press Briefing.
Organized by the Ministry of Information, the minister is speaking on the subject, "President Akufo-Addo's Education Agenda: Four Years and Beyond."
The minister is also expected to address among other issues, matters relating to the sector, including the recent Achimota School versus the Rastafarian boys who were denied admission to the school because of their dreadlocks.
Watch the video here:
