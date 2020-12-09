LIVESTREAMED: Electoral Commission press conference

The Electoral Commission is addressing the media on progress made so far with respect to the collation of ballots.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa will speak on the process so far and give update the collation of results from the regions.



Earlier the EC held a press conference where it announced that due to certain circumstances, it was impossible for it to declare the results within the twenty-four hours it promised.



Even before EC announces the results, both parties are claiming victory.

At various press conferences held during the day, both the NDC and NPP said that their figures suggest that they have won the elections.



