LIVESTREAMED: Family of late President Rawlings calls on President Akufo-Addo

The family of the late president called on the President to officially announce his death

The family of late President Jerry John Rawlings has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The death of the former president which has sent the nation of Ghana into a sudden state of shock broke out in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The former president is said to have been battling ill-health for some time.

