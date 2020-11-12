LIVESTREAMED: Family of late President Rawlings calls on President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 12 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The family of late President Jerry John Rawlings has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The death of the former president which has sent the nation of Ghana into a sudden state of shock broke out in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, with sources indicating he passed away at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The former president is said to have been battling ill-health for some time.
Watch the video below:
