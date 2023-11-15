LIVESTREAMED: Finance minister presents 2024 Budget in Parliament

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document to parliament today, November 15, 2023.

The presentation of the 2024 budget is per Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 21(3) of the PFM Act 2016 (of ACT 921) which requires the minister to provide the fiscal policy of the year contained in the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



This year's budget will be the first after Ghana signed on to the $3 billion loan facility for economic recovery after being saddled with high debt issues.



This year's budget is also the president's last budget in power. It is expected to address the country's high inflation rates and unstable exchange rates among other economic issues.

