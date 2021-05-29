LIVESTREAMED: Foreign Affairs Minister meets the press on Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Information is holding a press briefing to talk about the extraordinary ECOWAS summit President Akufo-Addo and some government delegates attended days ago.

The discussion is about the political divide in Mali after the interim vice president Assimi Goita forced the transitional president, Bah N'Daw from power.



The press conference is being addressed by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



Authorities of ECOWAS Heads of State and governments will in the coming days be convened to look for strategic means to end the recent political developments in Mali.



Speaking at the opening of the 2021 first Extraordinary summit in Abuja Thursday, President Akufo-Addo expressed worry over the Mali situation and averred that ECOWAS had spent lot of resources on Mali to restore democracy in Mali after its last military coup in 2020.



Watch the livestream below.



