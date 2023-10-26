LIVESTREAMED: Ghana Police meets Presidential Election Committee ahead of November 4 election

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

There is crucial meeting between the Ghana Police leadership and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Election Committee.

This high-stakes gathering is taking place at the Police Headquarters and is a pivotal prelude to the November 4 election.



It promises to provide a unique window into the discussions and strategies being put in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the upcoming electoral process.

Watch the Livestream below



