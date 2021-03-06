LIVESTREAMED: Ghana holds 64th Independence Parade

Ghana will on March 6th 2021 mark 64 years since it gained Independence from British colonial rule.

The national celebration would be marked in a rather different setting at the forecourt of the Jubilee House. This is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address citizens from the forecourt of the presidency as part of the celebrations.



Ghana has over the years marked the Independence Day celebrations with a march past and performances from the security services in their full regalia.

The country’s first president and prime minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on March 6th, 1957 declared Ghana as independent from the British colonial regime making it the first African country to do so.



Watch a livestream of the event below:



