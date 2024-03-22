LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vrs Uganda (13th Africa Games U-20 men's football final)

Ghana and Uganda’s U-20 male national teams are facing off in the men’s football tournament of the ongoing 13th Africa Games.

Coach Desmond Offei and his charges are hoping to follow in the footsteps Ghana’s female national U20 team, the Black Princesses who clinched gold in the women’s edition of the football tournament.



The match between the Black Satellites and the Young Cranes of Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium is the final match of the 2023 African Games men's football tournament, which ends on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Watch livestream of the match below:



