LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Uruguay (2022 World Cup)

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana take on Uruguay in their final match of the game of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has had a bitter experience with Uruguay from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa when the South Americans denied Ghana the chance the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Ghanaians were heartbroken when Luis Suarez cleared Ghana's goal-bound header off the line.

Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty in the match, and the Black Stars went on to lose on penalty shootouts.

12-years after the match, the Black Stars have a chance again to right the wrongs against their opponents at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana needs a win over Uruguay to make it to qualify from the Group stages to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is second with 3 points in the group with Portugal who have already qualified topping the chart with 6 points as South Korea and Uruguay are 3rd and 4th with just a point.

Coach Otto Addo has named his starting lineup for the match-making just two changes to the team that played the previous match.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below

