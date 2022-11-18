1
LIVESTREAMED: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition nominees unveiling

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After weeks of screening the hundreds of nominations, viewers, and readers made for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, it is finally time to announce the nominees shortlisted for each of the sixteen voting categories.

The 2022 edition seeks to highlight and recognize the works of deserving hardworking young Ghanaians, hence dubbed, GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition.

Join your hosts, Elsie Lamar and Paula Amma Broni as they unveil the nominees for this year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.

Watch the video below:



