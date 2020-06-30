General News

LIVESTREAMED: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Host, Randy Abbey, and his panellists including Eric Amoako Twum formerly of Ghana Export Promotion this morning are reviewing major headlines this morning and also to discuss the voters registration exercise ongoing today in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday in his address to the nation said it is crucial that both the registration exercise and the electoral process itself are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, devoid of intimidation and violence.



He has urged all Ghanaians to show up in their numbers to participate in the compilation of the new voters register irrespective of the political party affiliation as the Supreme Court has resolved all the issues surrounding the exercise.



In doing so, he said, it will allow only eligible Ghanaians elect the government of their choice come December 2020.

Watch the live stream below:





