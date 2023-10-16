LIVESTREAMED: Government inspects relief efforts after Akosombo dam spillage

A scene from one of the communities that was affected by the Akosombo dam spillage

Following the recent flooding of some communities due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the government's response to the victims.

The committee, which is headed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, is expected to work collaboratively to assess the situation, identify the most pressing needs, and implement measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding on affected residents.



Members of the committee are now in one of the communities affected in the Volta Region addressing Ghanaians on what is happening on the ground and the measures the government is taking to address the situation.



Watch a livestream of the address below:





BAI/OGB



