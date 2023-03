The Happy Morning show is broadcast every week day between 5am – 10 am

Happy Morning Show is hosted by experienced, well-read and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective, and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.



Watch Livestream Below