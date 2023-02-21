0
LIVESTREAMED: Health minister appears before parliament

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Friday, February 19, 2023.

This will be the 7th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu and other central government ministers are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their ministries.

