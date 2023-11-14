LIVESTREAMED: Health minister plays video of why La General Hospital was demolished in parliament

The Minister of Health played the video in parliament

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has appeared before parliament to answer questions with regards to the demolishing of the La General Hospital.

In responding to the house, he played a video showing residents calling for a demolition.



In July 2020, the La General Hospital facility was demolished after the hospital’s administration, in 2015, reported severe structural problems.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on August 10, 2020, cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project.

The delay in constructing the project has outraged residents with the Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotpon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, and the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, seeking answers from the minister.



Watch the livestream below



