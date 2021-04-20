LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Good Morning, it's another day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a special edition of 'Bloggers Forum' will air with Benefo Buaben Abrantepa and his guests sit down to dissect the conviction of social media personality, Akuapem Poloo into prison.



Later in the day, Host of 'People & Places' Wonder Ami Hagan will take us on a journey to unpack the life of one's Ghana's talented paint artists.



And then Laud Harris Adu-Asare, Host of 'Say It Loud' will serve us with an exclusive interview with the Chief Editor of digital news platform, David Tamakloe who was for a second time whisked away by security personnel over what police say was for the publication of fake news and extortion.



