LIVESTREAMED: IMF, Ministry of Finance and BoG hold joint press briefing

IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet

The Ministry of Finance will host a joint press briefing with the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of Ghana following the just ended mission by staff of the Fund to Ghana.

The event is set to take place in Accra, Ghana at 10:00am.



The IMF Mission team earlier arrived in Ghana on April 1 to conduct a second review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme which will pave the way for the third installment of the $3 billion bailout request consisting of US$360 million.



On April 2, the IMF team began to review Ghana's 17th IMF programme after the country secured a second tranche of the bailout funds and successfully completed the first review.



The Mission team who were in the country for about weeks assessed Ghana’s performance against the Fund’s programme objectives. They scrutinized economic recovery measures, fiscal management, and structural reforms.



The IMF mission team also met with key government officials including the Minister of Finance, Dr Amin Adam, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and civil society organizations, among others.

Meanwhile, government through the Ministry of Finance says it remains confident that the country will undergo a successful review of the IMF programme to unlock the third tranche of the IMF bailout consisting of $360 million by the end of June this year.



However, government is yet to conclude negotiations with its bilateral creditors for a debt swap of external debts.



Watch the stream below:







