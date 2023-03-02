1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Interior Minister appears before Parliament

Parliament House Ghana121121212 The Parliament of Ghana

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

Alban Bagbin is expected to give a direction on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 election which the House is considering.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery is expected to appear before the House to answer questions about the security situation in the country.

Also, some central government ministers including the Minister for Health and heads of state institutions are expected to appear before the House to answer questions about happenings in their sectors

Watch the livestream below:

Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: