LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama in Adenta on campaign tour

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has taken his campaign tour of the country to the Adenta constituency.
The former president, in the presence of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mohammed Damu Ramadan, is addressing constituents and delegates of the National Democratic Congress at Ashaley Botwe.
Watch the livestream below:
