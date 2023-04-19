2
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama in Adenta on campaign tour

John Mahama Matching NPP Boot For Boot John Dramani Mahama is in the Adenta constituency

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, has taken his campaign tour of the country to the Adenta constituency.

The former president, in the presence of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mohammed Damu Ramadan, is addressing constituents and delegates of the National Democratic Congress at Ashaley Botwe.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
Related Articles: