LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama speaks on Class FM

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former president and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has this morning granted an interview to Accra-based radio station Class FM.

This comes ahead of the NDC's yet to be held townhall meeting slated for Kumasi on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, following the launch of their 2020 manifesto last week.



The NDC flagbearer touch on key areas of his party's manifesto in the run-up to the December 2020 elections.



Meanwhile, his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has begun a tour in the Western Region on Monday, September 14, 2020, to acquaint herself with the chiefs and people of the region.

Watch the video below:





