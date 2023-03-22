8
LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama speaks on financing of political parties

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama is addressing a public lecture on Political Party Financing in Ghana this evening (March 22)

The event is taking place at the University of Professional Studies - Accra (UPSA) auditorium.

The former president will also launch a fundraising for his campaign towards the National Democratic Congress flagbearership bid.

Follow the livestream below:

