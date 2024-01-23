LIVESTREAMED: Julius Malema addresses Ghanaian youth at AriseGhana event

Julius Malema, the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters Front (EFF), has arrived in Accra on January 23, 2023, for a significant dialogue with the youth of Africa.

The event, organized by AriseGhana, aims to provide Ghana's youth with an opportunity to glean insights from Malema's passionate activism and radicalism, fostering a spirit of liberation and unity across the African continent.



During his visit, Mr. Malema plans to pay courtesy calls on H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor and H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the two living former Presidents of Ghana.



This engagement is anticipated to contribute to constructive discussions and exchange of ideas.

