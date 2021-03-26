LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta faces Parliament's Appointments Committee

The President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today Friday, March 26, 2021 continue his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta was not able to complete the entire process on Thursday, March 25 due to his health condition.



The Finance Minister-designate answered a wide range of questions spanning across key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



He also faced some questions over the involvement of his firm Databank in its previous role as transaction advisers for the Agyapa Royalties deal.

