38
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kennedy Agyapong makes special announcement on NPP flagbearer contest

Video Archive
Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong is delivering a televised address to the nation.

The address by the flagbearer hopeful comes after the NPP officially opened nominations for the selection of a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general election.

Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries.

He, along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other party bigwigs, has emerged as a contender in the race.

As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest and is expected to hold the congress on November 4, 2023.

Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known financier of the party, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.

Watch livestream of his address below:



GA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe