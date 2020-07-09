General News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM comes your way with another edition of his award-winning morning talk show dubbed ‘Kokrokoo’.

In today's edition, the Chairman General is having a chat with the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.



As part of the interaction, the minister is expected to provide answers and updates on schools reopening for final year Senior High School students ahead of their exit exam and the management of COVID-19 cases since the reopening some three weeks ago.



So far, Accra Girls SHS is reported to have recorded six infections of the virus with a teacher and his spouse also being infected. The Mpreaso SHS in the Eastern Region is also said to have recorded 9 suspected cases.

The growing risk of rise in infections in the schools has led to various calls on government to close down the schools as the country struggles to manage over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country.



Watch live Kokrokoo below





