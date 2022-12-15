1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Kwame Sefa Kayi P Kwami Sefa Kayi is host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another edition of Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, comes your way this morning.

The multiple award-winning shows an insightful morning of discussions covering several national interest issues.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education and entertainment.

Segments on 'Kokrokoo' include the sports tit-bits segment, the newspaper review segment, and the discussion segment, where experts and political leaders discuss issues of national importance.

Watch today’s edition of Kokrokoo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea