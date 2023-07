The Church of Pentecost is holding a National Development Conference.

The 2-day event is on the theme, “Moral Vision and National Development Conference.”



The opening session on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, is currently underway.



In attendance are former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Dramani Mahama, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo; and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Watch the stream below: